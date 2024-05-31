News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SLB, QCOM, AKAM

May 31, 2024 — 01:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total volume of 48,325 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 9,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,700 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 55,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 2,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 10,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,700 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SLB options, QCOM options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

