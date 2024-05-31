Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SLB, QCOM, AKAM

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 55,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 2,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 10,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,700 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SLB options, QCOM options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
