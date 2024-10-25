Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ROKU, TTWO, TXRH

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 6,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 636,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) saw options trading volume of 3,255 contracts, representing approximately 325,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,500 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
