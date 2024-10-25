News & Insights

ROKU

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ROKU, TTWO, TXRH

October 25, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 13,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 6,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 636,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) saw options trading volume of 3,255 contracts, representing approximately 325,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,500 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, TTWO options, or TXRH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
