Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ROKU, TTWO, TXRH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 13,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 2,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 6,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 636,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) saw options trading volume of 3,255 contracts, representing approximately 325,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,500 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, TTWO options, or TXRH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.