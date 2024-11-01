Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RKT, NET, ABT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total volume of 14,900 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024 , with 8,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 806,500 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 11,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,200 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 25,134 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $119 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $119 strike highlighted in orange:

