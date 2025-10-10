Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RKLB, IOSP, ELF

Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP) saw options trading volume of 1,901 contracts, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of IOSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of IOSP. Below is a chart showing IOSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 11,062 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
