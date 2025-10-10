Markets
RKLB

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RKLB, IOSP, ELF

October 10, 2025 — 06:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB), where a total volume of 213,048 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.5% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 17,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP) saw options trading volume of 1,901 contracts, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of IOSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of IOSP. Below is a chart showing IOSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 11,062 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 1,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

