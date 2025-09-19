Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RKLB, FWRD, TEM

Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) options are showing a volume of 4,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 442,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 527,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,400 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) saw options trading volume of 69,799 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,900 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
