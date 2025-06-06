Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RIOT, TDOC, RKLB

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 30,113 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 21,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 120,250 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 6,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,300 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, TDOC options, or RKLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
