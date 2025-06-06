Markets
RIOT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RIOT, TDOC, RKLB

June 06, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 215,569 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 29,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 30,113 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 21,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 120,250 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 6,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,300 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

