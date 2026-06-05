Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RIOT, CIFR, FCPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 104,365 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026 , with 15,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Cipher Digital Inc (Symbol: CIFR) options are showing a volume of 157,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 12,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT) options are showing a volume of 4,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 437,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of FCPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 764,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,100 underlying shares of FCPT. Below is a chart showing FCPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, CIFR options, or FCPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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