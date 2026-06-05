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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RIOT, CIFR, FCPT

June 05, 2026 — 05:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 104,365 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 15,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Cipher Digital Inc (Symbol: CIFR) options are showing a volume of 157,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 12,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT) options are showing a volume of 4,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 437,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of FCPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 764,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,100 underlying shares of FCPT. Below is a chart showing FCPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, CIFR options, or FCPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further RIOT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

RIOT
CIFR
FCPT

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