Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RIOT, BERY, HUBS

Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) saw options trading volume of 3,463 contracts, representing approximately 346,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,800 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 1,713 contracts, representing approximately 171,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,800 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, BERY options, or HUBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Diagnostics Dividend Stocks
CERU Price Target
KA Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.