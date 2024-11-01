Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RIOT, BERY, HUBS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 113,759 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 26,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) saw options trading volume of 3,463 contracts, representing approximately 346,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,800 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 1,713 contracts, representing approximately 171,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,800 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, BERY options, or HUBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

