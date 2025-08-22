Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RDDT, UPS, BJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT), where a total volume of 73,770 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.5% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025 , with 3,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,800 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 75,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 8,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (Symbol: BJ) saw options trading volume of 13,816 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67% of BJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,300 underlying shares of BJ. Below is a chart showing BJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

