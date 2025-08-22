Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RDDT, UPS, BJ

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 75,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 8,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (Symbol: BJ) saw options trading volume of 13,816 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67% of BJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,300 underlying shares of BJ. Below is a chart showing BJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RDDT options, UPS options, or BJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BIT Historical Stock Prices
COST Stock Split History
KCP Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.