Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RDDT, UPS, BJ

August 22, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT), where a total volume of 73,770 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.5% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 3,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,800 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 75,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 8,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (Symbol: BJ) saw options trading volume of 13,816 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67% of BJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,300 underlying shares of BJ. Below is a chart showing BJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RDDT options, UPS options, or BJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
