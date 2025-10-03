Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RBLX, SPOT, SMR

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 23,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,400 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) options are showing a volume of 276,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.8% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 41,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
