RBLX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RBLX, SPOT, SMR

October 03, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 120,127 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 172.2% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 8,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,500 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 23,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,400 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) options are showing a volume of 276,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.8% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 41,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, SPOT options, or SMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
