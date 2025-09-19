Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QUBT, SRRK, TRIP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quantum Computing Inc (Symbol: QUBT), where a total volume of 216,689 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.5% of QUBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 24,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of QUBT. Below is a chart showing QUBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (Symbol: SRRK) saw options trading volume of 18,555 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 107.2% of SRRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,700 underlying shares of SRRK. Below is a chart showing SRRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 23,446 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 106.9% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,900 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

