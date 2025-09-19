Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QUBT, SRRK, TRIP

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (Symbol: SRRK) saw options trading volume of 18,555 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 107.2% of SRRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,700 underlying shares of SRRK. Below is a chart showing SRRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 23,446 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 106.9% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,900 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
