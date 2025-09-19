Markets
QUBT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QUBT, SRRK, TRIP

September 19, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quantum Computing Inc (Symbol: QUBT), where a total volume of 216,689 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.5% of QUBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 24,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of QUBT. Below is a chart showing QUBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (Symbol: SRRK) saw options trading volume of 18,555 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 107.2% of SRRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,700 underlying shares of SRRK. Below is a chart showing SRRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 23,446 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 106.9% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,900 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QUBT options, SRRK options, or TRIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock Buybacks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FEHY
 Institutional Holders of SYK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock Buybacks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FEHY-> Institutional Holders of SYK-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QUBT
SRRK
TRIP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.