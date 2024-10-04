News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QCOM, CHRW, LBPH

October 04, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 54,753 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 6,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 9,374 contracts, representing approximately 937,400 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,700 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LBPH) saw options trading volume of 4,543 contracts, representing approximately 454,300 underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of LBPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 767,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,100 underlying shares of LBPH. Below is a chart showing LBPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, CHRW options, or LBPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

