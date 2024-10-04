Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QCOM, CHRW, LBPH

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 9,374 contracts, representing approximately 937,400 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,700 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LBPH) saw options trading volume of 4,543 contracts, representing approximately 454,300 underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of LBPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 767,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,100 underlying shares of LBPH. Below is a chart showing LBPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
