Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QCOM, CHRW, LBPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 54,753 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024 , with 6,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 9,374 contracts, representing approximately 937,400 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,700 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LBPH) saw options trading volume of 4,543 contracts, representing approximately 454,300 underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of LBPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 767,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,100 underlying shares of LBPH. Below is a chart showing LBPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

