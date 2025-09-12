Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QBTS, CHTR, WMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in D-Wave Quantum Inc (Symbol: QBTS), where a total of 150,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of QBTS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 11,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of QBTS. Below is a chart showing QBTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 8,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 884,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 88,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 8,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

