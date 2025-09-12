Markets
QBTS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: QBTS, CHTR, WMT

September 12, 2025 — 08:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in D-Wave Quantum Inc (Symbol: QBTS), where a total of 150,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of QBTS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 11,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of QBTS. Below is a chart showing QBTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 8,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 884,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 88,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 8,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QBTS options, CHTR options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GCAP Insider Buying
 ETFs Holding BUFF
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QVAL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GCAP Insider Buying-> ETFs Holding BUFF-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QVAL-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QBTS
CHTR
WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.