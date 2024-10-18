Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PYPL, CVX, JBLU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 51,897 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 6,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,800 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 36,471 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 5,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,400 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) saw options trading volume of 78,308 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 40,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

