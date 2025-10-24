Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PYPL, C, HD

October 24, 2025 — 03:58 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 90,784 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 8,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 81,138 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $99 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 6,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,600 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 15,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, C options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

