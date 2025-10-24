Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PYPL, C, HD

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 81,138 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $99 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 6,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,600 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 15,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, C options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
