Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PWR, QCOM, LW

July 18, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), where a total volume of 4,814 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 481,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,800 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 32,494 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 9,497 contracts, representing approximately 949,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,200 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PWR options, QCOM options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

PWR
QCOM
LW

