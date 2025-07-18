Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PWR, QCOM, LW

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 32,494 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 9,497 contracts, representing approximately 949,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,200 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
