Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PWR, QCOM, LW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), where a total volume of 4,814 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 481,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 2,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,800 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 32,494 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 9,497 contracts, representing approximately 949,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,200 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PWR options, QCOM options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

