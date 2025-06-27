Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PTON, DECK, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total volume of 64,765 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 17,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 13,057 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 20,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PTON options, DECK options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.