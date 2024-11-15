Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PG, GS, PEP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 15,996 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $595 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $595 strike highlighted in orange:
And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 34,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,900 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PG options, GS options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CNY
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RHI
KAVL market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.