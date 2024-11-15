Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PG, GS, PEP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total of 50,184 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024 , with 18,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 15,996 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $595 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $595 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 34,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,900 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

