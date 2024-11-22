Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFE, THS, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 356,926 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 35.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.3% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 54.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 77,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS) options are showing a volume of 6,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 616,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of THS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of THS. Below is a chart showing THS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 12,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

