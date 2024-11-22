News & Insights

Markets
PFE

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFE, THS, DOCU

November 22, 2024 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 356,926 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 35.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.3% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 54.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 77,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS) options are showing a volume of 6,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 616,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of THS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of THS. Below is a chart showing THS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 12,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, THS options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding CPN
 PLAY Insider Buying
 PCO Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETFs Holding CPN -> PLAY Insider Buying -> PCO Split History -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
THS
DOCU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.