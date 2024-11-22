Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFE, THS, DOCU

TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS) options are showing a volume of 6,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 616,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of THS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of THS. Below is a chart showing THS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 12,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PFE options, THS options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs Holding CPN
PLAY Insider Buying
PCO Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.