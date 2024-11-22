Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PEP, CR, KHC

Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 1,603 contracts, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 57,518 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 17,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PEP options, CR options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding YECO
ROY Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FUN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.