Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PEP, CR, KHC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total of 34,336 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024 , with 16,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 1,603 contracts, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 57,518 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 17,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PEP options, CR options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

