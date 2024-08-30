Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PENN, SATS, SHAK

EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) options are showing a volume of 6,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 632,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 4,716 contracts, representing approximately 471,600 underlying shares or approximately 49% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 963,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 2,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,000 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
