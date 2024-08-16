News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PARA, FSLR, UAL

August 16, 2024 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total of 63,523 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 15,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 13,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 37,383 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 12,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

