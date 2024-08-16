Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PARA, FSLR, UAL

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 13,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 37,383 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 12,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PARA options, FSLR options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: APTI shares outstanding history
Funds Holding AMTD
SSBK Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.