Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ORCL, WFC, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 40,389 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.6% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024 , with 1,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,700 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 85,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 13,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 45,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 10,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

