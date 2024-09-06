Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ORCL, WFC, QCOM

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 85,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 13,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 45,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 10,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, WFC options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs Holding CLMT
ADES Videos
HIVE Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.