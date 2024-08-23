Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OLLI, KTOS, ZION

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI), where a total volume of 8,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 872,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.5% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 963,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 8,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 855,100 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) saw options trading volume of 7,862 contracts, representing approximately 786,200 underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 923,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,700 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 13,288 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 78.5% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,800 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

