Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OKTA, CAR, KKR

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 3,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 664,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:
And KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) saw options trading volume of 18,322 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 8,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,000 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, CAR options, or KKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: AUMN Insider Buying
Funds Holding FLY
QLTI Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.