OKTA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OKTA, CAR, KKR

August 23, 2024 — 04:03 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 7,359 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 735,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 3,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 664,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

And KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) saw options trading volume of 18,322 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 8,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,000 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

