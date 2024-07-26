Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NWL, WYNN, PENN

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 9,645 contracts, representing approximately 964,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 20,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 2,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,700 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
