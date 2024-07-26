News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NWL, WYNN, PENN

July 26, 2024 — 07:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), where a total of 24,316 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of NWL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 5,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,900 underlying shares of NWL. Below is a chart showing NWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 9,645 contracts, representing approximately 964,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 20,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 2,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,700 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NWL options, WYNN options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
