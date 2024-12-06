News & Insights

Markets
NVAX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVAX, MTDR, MU

December 06, 2024 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 38,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.5% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 8,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,300 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) options are showing a volume of 7,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 788,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of MTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,800 underlying shares of MTDR. Below is a chart showing MTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 112,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 12,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, MTDR options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Hedge Fund Activity Among Individual Components
 Institutional Holders of BGRN
 Institutional Holders of Generac Holdings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Hedge Fund Activity Among Individual Components -> Institutional Holders of BGRN -> Institutional Holders of Generac Holdings -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX
MTDR
MU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.