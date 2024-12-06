Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NVAX, MTDR, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 38,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.5% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 8,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,300 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) options are showing a volume of 7,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 788,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of MTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,800 underlying shares of MTDR. Below is a chart showing MTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 112,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 12,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, MTDR options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

