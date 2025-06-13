Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOW, PEP, MO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 7,455 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 745,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1035 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025 , with 972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1035 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 53,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 13,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 39,554 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 18,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, PEP options, or MO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

