Markets
NOW

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOW, PEP, MO

June 13, 2025 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 7,455 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 745,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1035 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1035 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 53,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 13,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 39,554 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 18,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, PEP options, or MO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BREW Options Chain
 Becton, Dickinson RSI
 CFX shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BREW Options Chain-> Becton, Dickinson RSI-> CFX shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NOW
PEP
MO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.