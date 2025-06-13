Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOW, PEP, MO

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 53,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 13,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 39,554 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 18,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
