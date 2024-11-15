Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOW, ACN, VRTX

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 11,747 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $357.50 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 3,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,400 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $357.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 4,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 486,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
