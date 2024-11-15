News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOW, ACN, VRTX

November 15, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 7,211 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 721,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $975 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $975 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 11,747 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $357.50 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 3,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,400 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $357.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 4,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 486,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, ACN options, or VRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
