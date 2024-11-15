Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOW, ACN, VRTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 7,211 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 721,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $975 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $975 strike highlighted in orange:

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 11,747 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $357.50 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 3,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,400 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $357.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 4,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 486,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, ACN options, or VRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.