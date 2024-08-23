Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NN, DINO, CELH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN), where a total of 4,588 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 458,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 965,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO) saw options trading volume of 8,664 contracts, representing approximately 866,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of DINO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 6,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,000 underlying shares of DINO. Below is a chart showing DINO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 28,141 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 4,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

