Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NFLX, TSLA, AXP

October 17, 2025 — 01:36 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 69,401 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 226% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 2.1 million contracts, representing approximately 206.4 million underlying shares or approximately 225.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 185,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 58,685 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 219.3% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, TSLA options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

