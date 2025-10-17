Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NFLX, TSLA, AXP

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 2.1 million contracts, representing approximately 206.4 million underlying shares or approximately 225.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 185,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 58,685 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 219.3% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
