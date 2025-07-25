Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NEM, BKNG, PARA

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 133,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5850 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 58 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5850 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 51,473 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
