Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NEM, BKNG, PARA

July 25, 2025 — 01:53 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total volume of 97,398 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.8% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 5,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,400 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 133,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5850 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 58 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 51,473 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEM options, BKNG options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500

