Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NEE, ROL, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), where a total volume of 37,467 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024 , with 9,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 921,500 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL) saw options trading volume of 6,552 contracts, representing approximately 655,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of ROL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,500 underlying shares of ROL. Below is a chart showing ROL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 107,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3050 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 51 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3050 strike highlighted in orange:

