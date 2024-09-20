Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NEE, ROL, AZO

Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL) saw options trading volume of 6,552 contracts, representing approximately 655,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of ROL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,500 underlying shares of ROL. Below is a chart showing ROL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 107,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3050 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 51 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3050 strike highlighted in orange:
