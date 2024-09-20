News & Insights

Markets
NEE

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NEE, ROL, AZO

September 20, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), where a total volume of 37,467 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 9,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 921,500 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL) saw options trading volume of 6,552 contracts, representing approximately 655,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of ROL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,500 underlying shares of ROL. Below is a chart showing ROL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 107,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3050 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 51 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3050 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NEE options, ROL options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AVIG
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MTRN
 ETFs Holding CNTY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEE
ROL
AZO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.