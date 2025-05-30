Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, INTC, CSX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 101,846 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 6,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,300 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 356,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 17,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) saw options trading volume of 75,157 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 59,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, INTC options, or CSX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

