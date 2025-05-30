Markets
MU

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, INTC, CSX

May 30, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 101,846 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,300 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 356,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 17,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) saw options trading volume of 75,157 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 59,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, INTC options, or CSX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BLDR Technical Analysis
 EGHT Historical Earnings
 PRIS Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BLDR Technical Analysis-> EGHT Historical Earnings-> PRIS Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MU
INTC
CSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.