Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, CRWD, RCL

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 60,987 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 4,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 12,950 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MU options, CRWD options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stock Options Channel
Comcast DMA
ETFs Holding FEIC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.