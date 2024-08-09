News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MU, CRWD, RCL

August 09, 2024 — 01:45 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 131,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 26,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 60,987 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 4,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 12,950 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

