News & Insights

Markets
MS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MS, GOOGL, UAL

August 02, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 56,995 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 5,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,700 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 154,435 contracts, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 8,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 53,419 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 12,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MS options, GOOGL options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Construction Dividend Stocks
 EMLC market cap history
 ONB Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS
GOOGL
UAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.