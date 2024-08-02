Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MS, GOOGL, UAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 56,995 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 5,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,700 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 154,435 contracts, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 8,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 53,419 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 12,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MS options, GOOGL options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

