Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MPW, RKLB, GRND

August 09, 2024 — 05:02 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), where a total of 63,035 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 28,306 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 3,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,500 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND) options are showing a volume of 2,434 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 243,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 537,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MPW options, RKLB options, or GRND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

