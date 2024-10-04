Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: META, TSLA, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 351,696 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 35.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 281% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $585 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024 , with 36,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $585 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 2.0 million contracts, representing approximately 195.7 million underlying shares or approximately 245.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 262,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 58,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 221.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 4,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

