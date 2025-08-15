Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: META, NFLX, TSLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 543,523 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 54.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 420.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $790 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 54,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $790 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 116,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 310.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1250 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 2.6 million contracts, representing approximately 259.6 million underlying shares or approximately 287.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 90.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 216,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

