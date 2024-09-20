News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MCO, OXY, ON

September 20, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), where a total of 3,384 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 338,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of MCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 692,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,900 underlying shares of MCO. Below is a chart showing MCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 55,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 6,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,300 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 26,105 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,900 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

