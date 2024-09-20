Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MCO, OXY, ON

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 55,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 6,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,300 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
And ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 26,105 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,900 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCO options, OXY options, or ON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
