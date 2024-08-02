Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MCD, LRCX, TSLA

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 14,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $780 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.4 million contracts, representing approximately 144.8 million underlying shares or approximately 114.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 126.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 122,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
