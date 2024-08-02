Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MCD, LRCX, TSLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD), where a total volume of 56,380 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 5,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 14,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $780 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.4 million contracts, representing approximately 144.8 million underlying shares or approximately 114.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 126.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 122,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

