Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MARA, GIII, TTD

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) options are showing a volume of 3,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 384,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 670,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,700 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 15,051 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 2,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:
