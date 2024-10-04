Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MARA, GIII, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 196,115 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024 , with 22,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) options are showing a volume of 3,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 384,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 670,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,700 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 15,051 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 2,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, GIII options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

