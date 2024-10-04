News & Insights

Markets
MARA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MARA, GIII, TTD

October 04, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 196,115 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 22,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) options are showing a volume of 3,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 384,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 670,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,700 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 15,051 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 2,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, GIII options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Secondary Stock Offerings
 AEP shares outstanding history
 PXI Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MARA
GIII
TTD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.