Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MA, RCL, UPST

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 9,851 contracts, representing approximately 985,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 45,023 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
