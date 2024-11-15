News & Insights

Markets
MA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MA, RCL, UPST

November 15, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 12,884 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $527.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $527.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 9,851 contracts, representing approximately 985,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 45,023 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MA options, RCL options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Computers Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of OILT
 ENZ shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Computers Dividend Stocks -> Institutional Holders of OILT -> ENZ shares outstanding history -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MA
RCL
UPST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.