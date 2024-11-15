Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MA, RCL, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 12,884 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $527.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 5,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $527.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 9,851 contracts, representing approximately 985,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 45,023 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, RCL options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

