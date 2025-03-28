Markets
MA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MA, NNOX, BROS

March 28, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 15,378 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) options are showing a volume of 7,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 781,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) saw options trading volume of 18,234 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,000 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MA options, NNOX options, or BROS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 LMNR Price Target
 VRTX Historical Stock Prices
 CASS Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
LMNR Price Target-> VRTX Historical Stock Prices-> CASS Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MA
NNOX
BROS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.