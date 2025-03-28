Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MA, NNOX, BROS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 15,378 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) options are showing a volume of 7,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 781,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) saw options trading volume of 18,234 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,000 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

