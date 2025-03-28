Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MA, NNOX, BROS

Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) options are showing a volume of 7,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 781,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) saw options trading volume of 18,234 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,000 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MA options, NNOX options, or BROS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: LMNR Price Target
VRTX Historical Stock Prices
CASS Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.