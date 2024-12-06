News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LW, LEN, DVN

December 06, 2024 — 02:12 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), where a total of 8,270 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 827,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 794,600 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 7,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 36,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024, with 8,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,800 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LW options, LEN options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
