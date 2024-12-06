Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LW, LEN, DVN

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 7,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 776,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 36,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024, with 8,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,800 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
