Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LUV, DAL, CMG

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 37,560 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 8,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 827,200 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 93,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LUV options, DAL options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
