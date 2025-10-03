Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LUV, DAL, CMG

October 03, 2025 — 01:30 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), where a total volume of 48,570 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 18,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 37,560 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 8,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 827,200 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 93,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

