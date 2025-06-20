Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LULU, UPS, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 31,542 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 1,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 34,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 25,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 193,564 contracts, representing approximately 19.4 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 16,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, UPS options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.