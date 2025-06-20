Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LULU, UPS, GOOG

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 34,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 25,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 193,564 contracts, representing approximately 19.4 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 16,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, UPS options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks
NBHC Average Annual Return
ETFs Holding SCOR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.