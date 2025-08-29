Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LULU, KR, UBER

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 38,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 35,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 101,924 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,600 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
