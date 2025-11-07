Markets
LULU

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LULU, JPM, SMCI

November 07, 2025 — 01:26 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 28,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 1,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 43,272 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 158,029 contracts, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 11,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

