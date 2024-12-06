Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LSEA, LAZ, FANG

Lazard (Symbol: LAZ) saw options trading volume of 3,260 contracts, representing approximately 326,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of LAZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,800 underlying shares of LAZ. Below is a chart showing LAZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 8,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 859,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024, with 2,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,400 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.