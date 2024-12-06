News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LSEA, LAZ, FANG

December 06, 2024 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Landsea Homes Corp (Symbol: LSEA), where a total of 709 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 70,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of LSEA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 154,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of LSEA. Below is a chart showing LSEA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Lazard (Symbol: LAZ) saw options trading volume of 3,260 contracts, representing approximately 326,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of LAZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,800 underlying shares of LAZ. Below is a chart showing LAZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 8,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 859,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024, with 2,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,400 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
